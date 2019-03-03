Sight loss no obstacle for Horncastle’s new Probus chairman

Horncastle’s new Probus chairman is showing disability is no barrier to enjoying life and being part of local organisations - even leading them.

Keith Kelsey is sight impaired and after receiving the chain of office from outgoing chairman Peter Williams, his first task was to encourage others to join the organisation.

In particular, Mr Kelsey is encouraging other sight-impaired men to consider becoming part of the organisation.

He said: “Like every organisation, strength lies in numbers and the interests of the members, so we are always looking to recruit new ones (members).

“However, I would like to extend a particular invitation to sight impaired gentlemen living in the Horncastle area to come and join us.

“I know personally how limited bus travel around Horncastle can be, especially if you live out in the villages.

“We have members living around Tetford and Woodhall Spa, so transport doesn’t have to be a problem.”

Horncastle Probus Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Admiral Rodney Hotel in the town’s North Street.

Meetings start around noon, with lunch at 12.30pm, followed by a speaker.

Keith said: “Anyone is welcome to come along and guests will be warmly welcomed.”

He continued: “Whilst not primarily a charity, Probus does give money towards various local charities.

“Over recent years, these have included the lunch club, St Mary’s Church, St Andrew’s Hospice, Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, and St Lawrence School.”

Probus was started in 1965 by the Rotary Club of Welwyn garden City.

There are now more than 330,00 members in 4,500 clubs throughout 25 countries.

Probus is an abbreviation of the words PROfessional and BUSiness, however, Horncastle Probus Club welcomes all like-minded people who appreciate similar interests.

Keith added: “Probus is a wide-ranging organisation of like-minded men, interested in companionship and keeping abreast of different topics and interests.”

For more information visit their website at www.horncastlemensprobus.co.uk