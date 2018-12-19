Shoeboxes are on their way

Hundreds of shoeboxes filled with gifts generously donated by Horncastle News readers, along with generous readers of our sister papers - the Louth Leader and Market Rasen Mail - are on the first leg of their journey to Eastern Europe.

In all 800 boxes were collected in this area of Lincolnshire and thanks go to everyone who supported this year’s Rotary Shoebox appeal.

Appeal organiser for this area Margaret Sergeant said: “The shoeboxes really do make a difference to the individuals and families who receive them.”