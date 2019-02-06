Shield awarded to Bardney fundraising committee

Bardney Playgroup’s fundraising committee has been honoured for their work in the local community.

The small voluntary group of local mums, whose children attend, or have attended, the playgroup is the recipient of this year’s Rogers Shield.

The presentation was made by the chairman of Bardney Group Parish Council, Coun Rob Webb, in recognition of the work they have been doing, in particular for organising the very successful Scarecrow Festival.

A spokesman for Bardney Parish Council said: “Bardney Group Parish Council chose to acknowledge the organisers of Scarecrow Festival, especially as it has now become a tourist attraction, bringing visitors into the area.

“Last year’s event took place on Saturday, September 29, and attracted a large number of entrants.”

The committee’s aim is to raise money for the playgroup by organising and hosting events such as the annual Scarecrow Festival.

This money is used to buy resources, such as craft materials and toys, as well as pay for the annual trip to Rand Farm Park.

The playgroup has been in operation for several years, with many village children passing through the doors before moving on to start their school life.

The Rogers Shield was donated by Mr and Mrs Rogers in 1996 as a reward to those who volunteer their time and effort within the village.