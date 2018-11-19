Shed pounds and save pounds with Black Friday deals

Shed pounds from your waistline but put them back into your pocket as the leisure centres in Louth, Mablethorpe, Horncastle and Skegness and cut the cost of joining up – but only if you buy on Black Friday (November 23).

The four town venues, which are run by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture are offering some great deals during the day, which will see millions up and down the country swooping on some of the best pre-Christmas offers.

The team at Magna Vitae is using Black Friday to encourage people to get up and active with the offers at Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth; Horncastle Pool & Fitness Suite; Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite; and Mablethorpe’s Station Sports Centre.

Magna Vitae Chief Executive Mark Humphreys said: “Everyone is thinking about Christmas, but we will soon be saying hello to 2019 and we want to encourage people to look at making it a healthy year – we are here to help the residents of East Lindsey to look great, feel great and live a great life.”

For one day only, the cost of platinum, gold and silver annual memberships for new and existing members are being reduced – but only if people visit the centre of their choice on November 23.

• Visit www.magnavitae.org for more information.