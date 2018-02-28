Seven collisions across county and lorry stuck in snow at Keal Hill

Lincolnshire police are reporting a number of lorries becoming stuck in snow across the county as conditions worsen.

The police are advising motorists to is only attempt to travel if it is absolutely necessary.

Lincolnshire County Council tweeted 43 gritters went out twice during the night, but blizzard conditions this morning are making the roads treacherous.

By 8am, there had been seven collisions, three with minor injury and the others damage only.

Lorries were reported stuck at:

- Keal Hill, East Keal, near Spilsby

- Cross O’Cliffe Hill in Lincoln

- A157 Gayton le Wold

- Thunkers Hollow, A158, Horncastle

- A46 by pass leading up to the A15