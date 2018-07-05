Section of road in Tattershall to be given new lease of life

A section of road between the junction with the A153 and the old railway bridge in Tattershall is set to be fully resurfaced.

Works to give the stretch of road a new lease of life will commence on Monday, July 23.

The work is expected to be completed by Saturday, July 28.

Repairs will take place between 7.30am and 5pm.

To allow the works to be carried out safely, the road will be closed and a local diversion put in place.

In addition, temporary parking restrictions will be enforced to ensure the road is clear of vehicles.

Every effort will be made to minimise disruption, however motorists are advised to allow additional time for their journeys and use alternative routes where possible.

For the latest news on roadworks across the county, click here