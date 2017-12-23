Secrets for Santa in Horncastle area

It was jingle all the way as Santa made his annual visits to Coningsby, Tattershall and surrounding areas to visit the young and young at heart.

Many a secret wish was whispered and the brave few did admit to not always being as good as they might be, while the majority assured Santa they had been very good indeed!

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions are delighted to be able to help provide some lovely memories for parents and children alike nd thank everyone who supported them throughout the Christmas season.

Lion president Pat Phillips said: “We are proud to help at the heart of the community, with every penny collected going direct to good causes.

“So if you put a coin in our collection boxes during December thank you!”