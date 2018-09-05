Second stage of major road improvements in Horncastle underway

Work was today (Wednesday) continuing on the second stage of major road improvements in West Street, Horncastle.

Contractors have completed the first section of improvements which will involve ‘re-building and re-surfacing’ the whole of West Street from Bridge Street to its junction with the A158 (Lincoln Road).

Now, they are working on the stretch from JT Friskney and almost to the junction of the A158.

There were concerns of potential problems earlier today because of the return of staff and students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School.

However, it appears there were no problems with staff able to access the school site off West Street - along with school buses.

Parents, though, were unable to park or ‘drop off’ students outside the school.

One source told the News that ‘there was a lot less congestion than usual’ at the start of the school day.

Once the current stretch of work is completed - probably by the end of the week - contractors will start on the final few yards of West Street to the junction with the A158.

Work will also take place over the coming weeks to improve the actual junction itself.

Once that starts, Langton Hill will be closed.

Traffic on the A158 will be controlled by temporary lights and there will be no access to and from West Street, or Langton Hill.

As things stand, the whole of West Street still has restricted access, apparently due to safety issues and the fact the new surface is still awaiting white lines.

However, when the work on the A1458 junction starts, traffic will be able to use Accommodation Road/Prospect Street to access the town centre.

Again, that has sparked concerns from residents about safety - particularly at the junction of Accommodation Road with the A158.

That junction is likely to be even busier with traffic using Thimbleby Hill to divert from the Langton Hill closure.

While the work continues, temporary bus stops will be in operation.

Full details are available from the relevant bus company.

The entire programme of improvements - including Langton Hill - could last until December.