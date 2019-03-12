Second Age UK Lindsey charity shop set to open in Woodhall Spa

A Horncastle-based charity is opening a second shop in Woodhall Spa - as demand for its quality used goods continues to grow.

The opening of the new Age UK Lindsey retail shop, in The Broadway Centre Arcade, will take the total number of shops in Age UK Lindsey’s portfolio to 10 .

The charity made the decision to open a second shop in response to a growing number of donations, as well as increasing sales at its current Woodhall Spa shop in Station Road.

Since opening in 2011, the Station Road shop has become one of the busiest locations in the village with Manager Alice Bell and Sales Assistant Jane Eglin well supported by a hard-working team of 15 volunteers - most of whom have been there from the start.

The shop stocks a wide variety of merchandise, all of excellent quality and professionally displayed.

Area Manager Sarah Roberts said: “We are very lucky to have such generous donors who gift a plentiful amount of good quality items.

“We are never short of donations, but we are short of shelf space so rather than keep these beautiful and useful items in storage, another outlet is needed.”

The second shop, which is set to open in April, will stock a range of clothing, bric-a-brac, books, accessories, household and vintage items – all donated by the community and surrounding areas.

Age UK Lindsey raises funds through its charity shops to provide services for the older people of East and West Lindsey and North Lincolnshire.

For details of services and shop locations visit www.ageuk.org.uk/lindsey/