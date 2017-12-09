Sea of red and white at first Woodhall Spa Santa Dash

There was a sea of red and white in Woodhall Spa over the weekend, as hundreds took part in the first Santa dash organised by the Lions.

More than 200 Santas of all ages set off from The Golf Hotel, opting to run or walk the 3km distance in aid of charity, with four-legged friends also doing their bit.

The event has been declared a success by club president Norman Barker.

He said: “We took a gamble and it turned into a great success.

“It was a fantastic day and the gamble really paid off.”

On behalf of Woodhall Spa Lions club, Norman went on to thank everyone who helped with the event, as well as the 220 Santas who took part.

Special thanks have also been given to fellow organisers Katie Liddy, Joanne Coupland and John Ginty, The Golf Hotel, staff from Horncastle Tesco for free bottles of water, LIVES and the local Scouts group for presenting medals.

Although organisers are still totting up the total, it is estimated that about £1,000 has been raised.

The Lions club is looking to invest this money in exercise equipment for senior citizens, which will be placed in Jubilee Park and with this goal in sight, the club is now looking to raise £6,000 to buy two pieces of exercise equipment.

