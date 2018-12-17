Sea of red and white as Woodhall Spa Santa Dash makes a return

Woodhall Spa Lions Club have thanked those who took part and supported the Woodhall Spa Santa Dash earlier this month.

It was a sea of red and white as Santas of all ages walked, ran or jogged a 3.5km course.

The event even attracted some four-legged friends, who joined their owners on the day.

The Lions wish to thank Woodhall Spa Scout Group for handing out medals and cheering on the Santas for the second year running; Woodhall Spa Football Club for providing marshalls and support throughout the run; Woodhall Spa first responders for their first aid care; Coningsby and Tattershall Lions for providing marshalls; Gill Hodgson and her daughter for their amazing warm up for the Santa’s; Woodhall Spa Golf Club for sponsoring the event and providing refreshments at the start and finish line; and Premier Pet Foods for sponsoring the Best Dressed Dog.

A spokesman from the Woodhall Spa Lions Club said: “Thank you most of all for the Santas that took part and joined in the 2018 Santa Dash.”

All money raised will go to local charities.

• To join, call 01507 523635 or email woodhallspa.lions@gmail.com (Pictures by Woodhall Spa Lions Club).