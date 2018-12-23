Sea of red and white as Horncastle pupils raise funds for charity

On your marks, get set and... gooooooooo!

Pupils at Horncastle Primary School stepped out in style last Friday as they took part in a special fundraising day for Save The Children.

More than 230 children from all age groups were involved in a sponsored run around the school grounds.

The run coincided with the school’s festive jumper day.

That meant children - and staff - wore their jumpers for the run...along with festive hats and antlers.

There was the chance to restore any calories burned off as Friday also featured the school’s annual Christmas lunch!

The run was the highlight of the day.

It was the idea of headteacher Steve Bladon who completed the course...jumper and all!

Mr Bladon explained: “It’s something we did at a couple of my previous schools but this has been the best yet.

“It was great fun. The kids really seemed to enjoy it and it was terrific seeing so many parents here.”

Money is still being collected but the school hopes to raise more than £500.

Excitement built at the start with well-known Christmas hits playing in the background.

Children were put through a special warm-up run by local fitness experts.

Older pupils from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School joined parents and volunteers as track marshalls...ensuring no-one took a short cut.

The children paid entry fees which will go to Save The Children.

There were rewards at the end including medals and a homemade bun for each competitor made by Lorriane Elvis, a Teaching Assistant at the school.

Her daughter Helen had stayed up most of the previous night, piping eyes onto the faces of the 230 buns!

And the verdict of the children themselves was....”delicious!’