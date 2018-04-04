Screening of The Dam Busters war film

A rendition of the 1955 film The Dam Busters is to be screened later this month - with the Dambusters having a special connection to the Horncastle area.

Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa, served as the home of the RAF 617 Dambusters Squadron during the Second World War.

Another connection is that the only surviving member of the Dambusters - George ‘Johnny’ Johnson - is from the Horncastle area.

The new restoration of The Dam Busters will be screened at the International Bomber Command Centre (IBBC), in Lincoln, on Saturday, April 14.

A spokesman from the IBCC said: “This outdoor premiere of the newly restored film at the IBBC will definitely be a night to remember.”

To buy tickets for the special screening, visit www.thedambusters75.co.uk