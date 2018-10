Woodhall Spa Lions have made a donation of £100 to the Woodhall Spa scouts.

Group Scout Leader Richard Arden went along recently to collect the cheque from Lions president Richard Arden .

The donation was made in appreciation of the help the scouts gave the Lions with the Santa Run last year.

It is hoped the scouts will be helping again at the 2018 Santa Dash, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday December 2.

The event will set off at 11am from Woodhall Spa Golf Club.