Schoolgirl set to have her locks cut for charity

Seven-year-old Maisie Hurst admits her flowing locks are her pride and joy.

But this Saturday, she will have most of her hair cut off to raise funds for children suffering from cancer.

Maisie will donate her hair to the Princes Trust who will transform it into a wig for children stricken by the disease.

Each wig costs £500, the amount Maisie and her family are hoping to raise via donations.

Mum Nikki said: “Her hair really is her pride and joy.

“When she first told us she wanted to have it cut off we were really surprised.

“In fact, her dad said no but she’s just kept asking and asking and even he’s given in.

“We’re really proud of what she is doing.

“She just wants to help other children.

“We’re pleased she’s not going to have all her hair cut off.

“She’ll still have a bob but we think she is very brave.”

Maisie lives in New Bolingbroke and the ‘big cut’ will take place at the Hair and Beauty Studio by Kimberley in Coningsby.

It appears The Stickney Primary School pupil isn’t a novice when it comes to hair cuts.

Nikki added: “She managed to cut her fringe at school the other day and no-one noticed until I looked at her and saw it wasn’t very straight!

“She’s also cut her little sister’s hair - when we weren’t looking!

“On Saturday, it will be a girl called Laura cutting her hair and I’m happy with that because she cuts mine as well. She’s great.”

Maisie says she is a ‘bit worried’ about Saturday and she admits she will miss her long hair.

She added: “One of my friends had her hair cut (for charity) and I told my mum I wanted to do the same.

“I don’t want any children to be bullied because they don’t have hair when they are poorly and have cancer.

“I’m having a bob so I will have some hair and the rest will grow back. I just hope it’s quick!”

Maisie and her mum have said a big thank you to family and friends who have already supported her fundraising efforts

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maisiehurst