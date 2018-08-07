School meeting room will boost Wragby community

The chairman of the Hansard Trust Frank Swift has opened a new community meeting room at Wragby Primary School.

The facility is named ‘The Hansard Hive’ and was made possible due to the generosity of the Hansard Trust - a local charity first established in 1632.

The building was previously a self-contained pre-school within the school grounds

It came under the ownership of the primary school in 2017.

The donation from the Hansard Trust enabled the building to be completely refurbished and made available as a meeting room and community resource in 2018.

The Hansard Trust was established by a local benefactor William Hansard to provide education for the children of Wragby.

A Free Grammar School was established in the village in 1632 which later merged with the National School and expanded over time until a new school was built in 1893.

The present day school was built in 1968, - due to an increasing population in the village.

It celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018.

Mr Swift said: “Trust members were delighted that the Hansard legacy and name will live on through Wragby Primary School as a result of the Hansard Hive community meeting room being established”.

Headteacher Mrs Rachel Osgodby said: “Thanks to the generosity of the Hansard Trust we are thrilled to be able to open The Hansard Hive meeting room which will enable the school to better support parents.”

Mrs Osgodby also stressed the room was also available for use as a community resource for the village.