School heads from Louth and Horncastle celebrate results and renew their vows

The Headteacher of King Edward VI Grammar in Louth and the Head of Maths at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School had a triple set of celebrations over the summer holidays this year.

James Lascelles and his wife Helen were not only overjoyed by the hard work of the students from their respective schools in their recent A-Levels and GCSE Results - but prior to the school’s big days, the couple also celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary and renewed their vows.

James and Helen were originally married in Blackheath in London on August 4, and renewed their vows at St Leonard’s Chapel in Woodhall Spa on the same date 20 years later.

Mrs Lascelles said: “It has been a really brilliant summer and we were so lucky to have so many good friends and family join us to celebrate our wedding renewal in August.

Mr Lascelles added: “It was a really special day and such a contrast from our first city wedding.”

hey enjoyed a second honeymoon in Norfolk before both results day, but the couple admitted it was a different experience compared to their first, as their four children and two dogs also came along for the trip.

Both James and Helen were nervous about the results days, but are both so proud of their students’ performances.