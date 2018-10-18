Scarecrows on show at Coningsby

As part of the continuing activities to mark 100 years of the RAF, members of Coningsby & Tattershall Lions joined other local organisations to make scarecrows to display in St Michael’s Church, Coningsby.

The Lions produced a fine example of a military man – complete with handlebar moustache – who looked very imposing in the church.

Lions scarecrow at Coningsby event EMN-181014-183754001

The Lions’ younger section, the Leos, researched the World War Two hero Douglas Bader and then came up with a very original scarecrow depicting him after a parachute landing.