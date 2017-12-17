Scamblesby man, 20, faces charges over crash gates collision

A Scamblesby man will face three charges in court in the New Year, after allegedly causing a collision by driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report the collision to the police.

Sheridan Judge, 20, of Old Main Road, Scamblesby, allegedly drove a car in a public place without due care and attention in Coningsby on June 3 this year.

The second charge alleges that, in Old Boston Road in Coningsby, on the same date, an accident occurred owing to the presence of Judge’s vehicle on the road, which resulted in some nearby crash gates being damaged. Judge allegedly failed to stop at the scene of the collision, as required by law.

The third charge alleges that Judge also failed to report the collision to the police ‘as soon as was reasonably practicable’ or within 24 hours of the occurrence of the accident.

Judge appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday December 11, and the case was adjourned until Monday February 19.

No pleas were entered last week, and Judge was granted bail until the next hearing at the same magistrates’ court.