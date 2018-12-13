Say ‘I do’ - vote for Hagworthingham bridal designer

A prolific bridal designer from Hagworthingham who boasts a star-studded clientele has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Sanyukta Shrestha, one of the UK’s leading bridal designers, is shortlisted for the coveted ‘Best British Bridal Designer’ award in the prestigious British Wedding Awards.

A selection from Sanyukta Shrestha's latest collection.

Members of the public are invited to vote online at www.thebritishweddingawards.com/vote/ to help Sanyukta storm to success at the 2019 awards ceremony, which is set to take place in February.

Although Sanyukta’s flagship boutique, Behuli, is situated in Fulham, London, she’s certainly more at home in the countryside.

Sanyukta made a permanent move to the Lincolnshire countryside earlier this year after falling in love with a 200-year-old Georgian country house in Hagworthingham.

A nature lover at heart, Nepal-born Sanyukta’s work is crafted with the environment in mind, and her decision to move was informed by the area’s natural beauty.

Her collections champion organic fairtrade fabrics which have caught the attention of global girl band Fifth Harmony, Victoria’s Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel, and EastEnders actress Jasmine Armfield.

One of Sanyukta’s designs even resides in the Fashion Museum in Britain alongside world famous designers like Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood.

Sanyukta told the Leader: “As a nature lover, sustainable designer, moving into Lincolnshire has been the best decision I’ve ever made.

“It’s also been an absolute honour to be shortlisted for Best British Bridal designer, especially alongside so many respected designers and industry leaders who I really admire.

“For me, it’s an immense joy to be pushing the boundaries of the wedding industry towards a sustainable future.

“And, of course, to be representing my beautiful new home county, which I’ll be extremely proud to do for the rest of my career.”

• Voting for The British Wedding Awards is open until January 18. Click here and select the category ‘British Bridal Designer’ to cast your vote.