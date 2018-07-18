Sausage ‘n’ cider festival at the Black Horse Inn

The annual Sausage ‘N’ Cider charity festival will take place at The Black Horse Inn in Main Road, Donington on Bain, on Saturday August 4 from 12pm until late.

The event will feature live music, a raffle, a tombola, and a bouncy castle - plus, of course, there will be plenty to eat and drink!

Proceeds raised on the day will go to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The pub landlords, Adam and Victoria Garnade, welcome everyone along to this popular event.

More information is available on The Black Horse Inn’s Facebook page.