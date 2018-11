There is still time to enter the Woodhall Spa Santa Dash - and raise money for local good causes.

The event will be held on Sunday December 2, starting at Woodhall Spa Golf Club (11am).

It’s a chance to walk, jog, or run a 3.5km course.

The event is organised by Woodhall Spa Lions.

The entry fee is £10 (plus booking fee) and includes a Santa suit and medal.

•To enter, visit the Woodhall Spa Lions Facebook page.