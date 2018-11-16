Santas to boost Woodhall Spa Lions

Christmas must be just around the corner as they are preparing for a ‘Santa Dash’ in Woodhall Spa.

Following on from last year, Woodhall Spa Lions are staging the event on Sunday, December 2.

It starts at 11am from Woodhall Spa Golf Club and the route covers is approximately 3.5kms.

You can run, jog, walk or dog walk through Woodhall Spa - and help raise money for the Lions.

The price is £10 (plus booking fee) and includes a santa suit and medal. Places can be booked through Woodhall Spa Lions Facebook page.