Santa’s suitcase gift appeal boosts food banks

Travel agents are calling on customers to help pack Santa’s Suitcase with gifts, aiming to bring the holiday spirit to families using local food banks in the run-up to Christmas.

Lincolnshire Co-op travel branches are asking people to donate unwrapped presents to the appeal.

Suggestions include small toys, books, puzzles, knitted items, chocolates and toiletry gift sets. The gifts will then be donated to each outlet’s local food bank or community larder.

The campaign is running until Friday December 14, and all 14 Lincolnshire Co-op travel branches are taking part and are supporting the following local groups:

• Louth Travel in Market Place (for Louth Community Larder).

• Horncastle Travel in Bridge Street (for Horncastle Community Larder).

• Market Rasen in Market Place (for Lincoln Community Larder).

• Grimsby Travel in The Bull Ring (for the Daily Bread Food Larder).

Branches in Lincoln, Boston, Gainsborough, Grantham, Sleaford, Spalding, Newark, Retford and Long Sutton are also taking part.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Head of Travel, Wayne Dennett, said he hoped lots of customers would get behind the appeal.

He said: “Local food banks are providing a valued service across our area.

“The gifts we’re collecting through the Santa’s Suitcase campaign will help those food banks give families who maybe struggling something extra this festive season.”

The majority of Lincolnshire Co-op’s food stores also have collection points for local food banks and community larders.

Customers donate packets, tins and dried food by leaving items inside a marked collection bin.