Sandilands neighbours win £1,000 each in Postcode Lottery

Three neighbours in Sandilands are starting 2019 with a bang after waking up to the news that their lucky postcode has netted them a £1,000 cash prize each.

The Rossall Close neighbours scooped the win when their lucky postcode (LN12 2SD) was announced as a daily prize winner with the lottery this morning (Wednesday January 9).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I don’t think there’s any better way to kick start the new year than with a lovely lottery win.

“Well done to everyone who has picked up a prize today and got 2019 off to a winning start.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £382 million to date for 5,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

