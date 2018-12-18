‘Sadness and regret’ over closure of Sandilands Golf Club

Directors and members at Sandilands Golf Club have expressed their disappointment after the Club was forced to close due to financial pressures.

In a statement to members at the end of last week, the directors of the 124-year-old Club explained: “It is with much sadness and regret that the directors of Sandilands Leisure Ltd announce the closure of Sandilands Golf Club.

“It is a combination of the recent closure of The Grange & Links Hotel, the resulting loss of golf break and green fee income, local demographic factors and declining interest and price pressures faced by most golf clubs that make the course uneconomic as a business enterprise.

“We have worked tirelessly to grow the membership from just over 100 in 2014, to just over 180 now.

“However, this is a long way short of the halcyon days of 300+ members that enjoyed the course a decade ago.

“These numbers are insufficient to support our aims of presenting a quality course with a strong greenkeeping and clubhouse team.”

The statement went on to pay tribute to the hard-working staff, club members and the committee for their efforts over the years.

It added that RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP have been appointed to assist with placing the trading company into liquidation with immediate effect.

The Club’s members and visitors responded with sadness following the announcement on social media.

Lewis Hackett said: “Extremely sad to see. Couldn’t have had a better place to live and grow up playing my golf.

“Myself and all the other juniors growing up there have made so many good friends and was a really special place to be a part of. Sad times.”

Ian Watterson added: “Absolutely sad, so many people must have such great memories of playing there and having a good time. Missedgreatly.”

And Mary Clark said: “Sad to hear this, not just for the golfers but for the events the Club had just started to put on.

“Let’s hope someone comes forward to resurrect it before the grounds and premises deteriorate which would be a crying shame.”

