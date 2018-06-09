Runners battle the heat in Spa 10k and family fun run

The sun was beaming down on Sunday in Woodhall Spa - but that didn’t stop runners from across Lincolnshire taking part in the 10k race.

Almost 1,000 runners donned their gear for the race, with members from local running clubs taking part.

Runners at Woodhall Spa Steamers enjoyed every minute, and described the scenes as ‘amazing’.

They said: “We did our village proud by having 40 members compete in the Woodhall Spa 10k!

“The atmosphere at our local run was amazing.

“Well done to all of our members for competing and doing our club and village proud!”

On the same day, the family fun run was held, which proved to be popular with younger and older runners of all abilities.

Organisers of the Woodhall Spa 10K thanked everyone for battling the heat.

They said: “A huge thank you to all the runners that supported us today, a little warm toward the end but hopefully you all enjoyed it.”

The winner of the 10k race was Matthew Bowser, from Lincoln Wellington.

Pictures: David Dawson.