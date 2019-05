Wragby Heritage Group members were joined by local residents for a successful litter pick in and around the streets and roads leading into the town.

Together, they removed 28 bags-worth of rubbish from footpaths and verges to keep Wragby looking respectable.

Most of the rubbish is thrown from passing cars, as there were beer tins, crisp and cigarette packets, and food trays.

Heritage Group chairman Victor Nash is pictured, above, left, with some of the 15 helpers.

Photo by John Edwards.