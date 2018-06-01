Royal Wedding fun for a good cause in Scamblesby

A village primary school held a very special Royal Wedding celebration this month, which involves raising funds for a hospital unit in memory of Manby girl Amelia Wood.

Scamblesby CE Primary School hosted an incredible street party on Friday, May 18 - the day before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding - which attracted dozens of youngsters, parents, grandparents, and friends of the school community.

The afternoon was full of fun activities including line dancing, maypole dancing, the ‘Scamblesby Masters’ golf tournament, rousing renditions of the National Anthem, and a wide range of traditional playground games.

Luckily, the sun shone on the street party all afternoon, and there was a special surprise to help everyone cool down in the summer heat - an ice cream van with free tasty treats for everyone!

The school community has also worked hard to create a giant love heart made up of pennies to donate to the Nottingham Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in memory of Amelia Wood, the Manby schoolgirl who died in a road traffic accident near her home back in March.