Royal prize on the cards for engaged Harry and Meghan’s

A leading UK indoor go-karting company is on the lookout for its very own Harry and Meghan.

To celebrate the upcoming royal wedding, TeamSport is on the hunt for Harry’s (or Henry’s) who are engaged to a Meghan (or Megan).

The winning couple will bag themselves a free ‘Sten Do Package’ for both parties.

Dominic Gaynor, managing director of TeamSport Karting said: “There is so much excitement around the royal wedding, that we wanted to get involved and see if we could find another perfect couple called Harry and Meghan.

“It’s a tough task, but we’re sure there must be other ‘royal’ couples out there.

“Our track venues are perfect for stag and hen dos, and joint ‘sten dos’ are becoming much more popular.

“They’re a great chance for both wedding parties to spend some time together before the big day.

“We’re seeing an increasing number of female go-karters take to the track and spend time go-karting as a hobby, so it made sense to offer a joint celebration.”

A team of judges at TeamSport will choose the winner based on the story of how they met.

To enter, simply send a photo of you and your Harry or Meghan, with a background story to teamsport@jaywingpr.com

The closing date is Friday, April 20.

For full terms and conditions, click here