Roughton Road residents told there will be no quick decision

Lincolnshire County Council says it sympathises with residents calling for a 30mph zone on a busy approach road to Kirkby on Bain.

The authority says it will review the situation but has played down hopes of an ‘immediate’ response.

Residents living on Roughton Road contacted the News to highlight safety concerns on Roughton Road.

They say cars are speeding by their properties at 60-70mph because a 30mph-limit does not start until the road enters Kirkby on Bain.

Residents claim the speeding cars are preventing people walking to the village - including the local primary school.

They say they fear someone could be killed, unless action is taken.

Residents have sent in a petition to County Hall.

A County Council highways spokesperson said: “We have received a petition requesting that the 30mph limit on Roughton Road be extended.

“We understand the residents’ concern and will review the limit to ensure it’s appropriate and in line with our policy when resources allow.

“We currently have a number of schemes awaiting further investigation so this is unlikely to happen in the immediate future.”

A spokesman for the residents thanked the News for highlighting their concerns and stressed the campaign would continue.

Residents claim the county council has a ‘duty of care’ to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Meanwhile, town councillors in Horncastle have supported proposals by the county council to extend the exisiting 40mph zones in three locations .

These are - Langton Hill, Woodhall Road and Louth Road.

Councils were told at their monthly meeting last week that extensions are planned to co-incide with major new housing deveopments.

