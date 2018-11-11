Roll up, roll up for Horncastle Community Christmas Lunch

No-one in Horncastle will have to feel lonely on Christmas Day this year - thanks to a fantastic community effort.

The town’s Community Christmas Lunch was served up for the first time last year.

People enjoying the first Christmas Community Lunch. EMN-180511-103852001

It was held at the Community Centre in Manor House Street and around 40 people who would otherwise have been on their own enjoyed a ‘slap up’ meal and entertainment - and provided by volunteers.

Now, this year organisers are hoping to cater for 60 people and are offering a few ‘extra surprises’ as well as a full festive meal.

The idea for the lunch stemmed from an initiative which saw the Rev Samanatha Parons join PCSO Nigel Wass on regular patrols in the town.

Rev Parsons said the patrols identified how many lonely people would be spending Christmas on their own.

Top of the shop: A game of bingo is about to start EMN-180511-103842001

With the help of a ‘army’ of volunteers, PCSO Wass and the Rev Parsons put on what proved to be a successful event.

Now, the Rev Parsons is keen to build on that success and has been overwhelmed by the level of support.,

She revealed Papworth Butchers, in Coningsby, had agreed to supply the turkeys and Graham Fidling (a butcher from Woodhall Spa ) is going to supply pigs in blankets.

Others supporters include Rosedale House Floral Design (table decorations), Laurels Garage (drinks) and Tesco (various food items).

The renowned Mary Taylor will again be in charge of the kitchens while there is already a ‘reserve’ list of volunteers who want to help on the big day.

The Rev Parsons said: “The response we’ve had has been absolutely fantastic and we can’t thank these people enough.

“This is a community event for the community and the fact so many people want to help says it all.

“We want this event to carry on for many years.”

‘It was amazing.

“I felt like I was treated like royalty’

‘Thank you for making what would have been a difficult Christmas for us into a really pleasurable one.”

Those are two of the many comments from attendees last year.

Thirty eight of the 60 places for this year’s lunch have been filled.

Anyone interested in booking a place should contact Rev Parsons on 01507 523318.