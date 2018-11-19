Rock legend’s praise for Hunter’s ‘crew’!

Rock star Rick Wakeman has said a massive thanks to local youngsters who have designed and produced badges for his UK tour.

The youngsters - some of them from Horncastle and Woodhall Spa areas - attend the Linkage Adult Skills Centre in Toynton All Saints.

The centre helps people with learning difficulties master life skills, with the goal of them leading an independent /semi independent life.

Rob Ayling’s son, Hunter, is one of the students.

As previously revealed in the News, Mr Ayling is an executive producer at Gonzo Media Group. He works with some of the biggest names in the music business - including Rick Wakeman.

And when Mr Ayling suggested Hunter and his friends came up with the idea for the badges, Rick was only too pleased to say yes.

Rick told the News: “The badges look great, really professional, and a big thanks to Hunter and all his friends. They’d done a fantastic job.”

The badges have been in high demand at all Rick’s tour venues, and Mr Ayling says Hunter and his friends relished the challenge..

He said: “They’ve really enjoyed it. It’s great that they have been involved in the process.”

It appears the skills of Hunter and Co are not just appreciated by Rick as they have produced badges for another rock legend, Corky Laing.

The Canadian drummer, songwriter and singer is also on a tour of the UK and fans have been snapping up badges made by the Linkage students.

Corky - best known for his role with the band ‘Mountain’ - is also full of praise.

He’s even called in to see Hunter and his friends to say thank you and sign a few autographs.

If that was not enough, Hunter and his crew also made the badges for America’s (of ‘Horse with No Name’ fame) one off UK concert at the London Palladium last month.

Hunter even helped sell badges to the sell out audience, practising the retail skills he is learning at Linkage.

America’s front man - Gerry Beckley - even sought Hunter out after the show to thank him personally.