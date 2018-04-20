Roadworks on the A1031 and A16 next week

Surface dressing on sections of the A1031 and the A16 are due to begin next week.

On Monday (April 23), the A1031 Conisholme Road in Grainthorpe and A1031 Sea Dyke Way in Marshchapel will be surface dressed, improving the safety of these sections of road and extending their life.

Then, on Tuesday (April 24), the team will be working on the A16 Holton le Clay and the A16 at North Thoresby.

The North Thoresby roadworks are expected to run into Wednesday (April 25).

A Lincolnshire County Council Highways spokesman said: “To ensure the safety of the workforce, all works will be carried out under a convoy system, which means delays are likely.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“In order to minimise the disruption, the works on the A16 will not begin until after 9am each day.”