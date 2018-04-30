Roadworks on A1031 at Grainthorpe and Marshchapel ‘to begin this week’

The A1031 Conisholme Road, Grainthorpe, and A1031 Sea Dyke Way, Marshchapel, are undergoing roadworks this week (commencing April 30).

The roads will be surface dressed, with the intention of improving the safety of these sections of road and extending their life.

The works had been planned to begin last week (starting on April 23), but had to be postponed due to the bad weather.

The exact timings of the work will depend upon suitable weather conditions, although the work should only take a couple of days overall.

A Lincolnshire County Council Highways department spokesman said: “The crew are hoping to start today, but this type of work is heavily weather dependent, and the forecast isn’t looking favourable, so it could well be tomorrow (Tuesday) before they can start.

“To ensure the safety of the workforce, all works will be carried out under a convoy system.

“This means delays are likely and people are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”