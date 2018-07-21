Roadworks in villages around Louth, Horncastle and Alford

A number of Louth and Horncastle area roads will undergo surface dressing from Monday (July 23) to make them safer and extend their lives.

Each location will take around one to two days to complete. The exact dates and timings for each location will depend upon weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of the workforce, appropriate forms of traffic management will need to be used at each site. This means delays are likely and people are advised to use alternative routes where possible. Following the works, a 20mph speed limit will be in place for seven days.

Lincolnshire County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The following roads will be affected by the roadworks:

• Grange Lane, Tathwell

• Raithby Road, Tathwell

• Haugham Road, Tathwell

• Maidenwell Lane, Haugham

• Beesby Road, Beesby

• B1449 Thurlby Road, Bilsby

• A1111 Sutton Road, Markby – programmed for Monday 23 July (convoy working)

• A1111 Alford Road, Bilsby

• Main Road, Belchford

• Greetham Road, Fulletby

• Mill Lane, Greetham

• A158 Spilsby Road, High Toynton – programmed for Thursday 26 July (convoy working).

The roadworks in Markby and High Toynton are likely to involve an ‘above average’ level of disruption for motorists.