Lincolnshire Police were called to a RTC on the A158, at Baumber this morning (Thursday).

Police say the incident was reported at 6.53am, and that the RTC involved a Mercedes Benz refuse disposal vehicle and a whit Ford Fiesta.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area while the HGV was recovered from the scene.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed that the road should now be clear.