Road improvements in Woodhall Spa to begin later this month

The works between Iddesleigh Road and Tower Close in Woodhall Spa will include improvements to sections of the road, footpath, drainage, and accesses on the B1191.

The works are expected to last for six weeks, subject to suitable weather.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “These works are essential to the infrastructure of Woodhall Spa and will help keep the area moving in the future.

The first week of works, from Monday, October 22 to Friday, October 26, will be carried out under temporary traffic signals from 8am to 8pm.

The remainder of the project, which includes approximately four days of resurfacing works on Kirkby Lane and approximately two days of resurfacing on Iddesleigh Road, will be carried out under a full road closure of the B1191 and Kirkby Lane from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday.

Temporary two-way traffic signals will also be in use from 10am to 6pm to allow works to be carried out on the following Saturdays: October 27, November 3, November 10 and November 17.

The road closure element of the scheme will not begin until the B1191 road closure necessary for the A158 improvement works in Horncastle is lifted.

Temporary traffic signals will be in use on the B1191, between 8pm and 8am, Monday to Friday, when required.

Parking restrictions will also be in place on sections of the B1191 and Kirkby Lane while the contractor is working in those areas.

A8 bus users located within the extents of road closure are advised to use bus stops located west of Stanhope Avenue for the duration of the works.

Coun Davies added: “We’ll be doing everything we can to minimise disruption, including carrying the works out during the day so residents aren’t disturbed late in the evening and maintaining access for residents, businesses, school buses, bin lorries and the National Express bus throughout the works.

“However, due to the nature of this project, there is still likely to be some disruption.”

Councillor Patricia Bradwell, who represents the Woodhall Spa ward, added: “A series of essential highways works, including resurfacing, drainage and footpath improvements, are about to start in Woodhall next week.

“As residents, we will experience some inconvenience over the planned six weeks of works, but it is important that we get these improvements completed as quickly as possible.

“As your local councillor, should anyone have any problems, please do not hesitate to contact me.”

• For more, click here