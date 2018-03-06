Road closure while Ministry of Defence cleans up mustard gas site

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has arranged to complete the final phase of clean up works on Woodhall Spa site where mustard gas was discovered last year.

The work will involve identifying and removing debris from the site.

For the work to be completed, Kirkby Lane will be closed for almost two weeks.

The closure is expected be in place from March 11 (9pm) until March 32 (9pm), although this may end earlier if the works are concluded ahead of schedule.

Although all traces of mustard gas have now been removed from the site, the MOD operatives on site will be using full chemical weapon protective equipment as a precautionary measure.

The existing security measures on the site will remain in place while the work takes place, and will be reviewed afterwards.