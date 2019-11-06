Road closed after car collides with building

A stretch of the A1111 between Alford and Sutton on Sea will be closed today (Wednesday) after a car collided with a building in the village of Hannah.

The collision between a Ford Focus and the building was reported to the emergency services at 7.53pm yesterday evening (Tuesday).

The 31-year-old motorist has since attended a voluntary interview at the police station.

Meanwhile, East Lindsey District Council assessed what they described as the now ‘dangerous’ structure of the building.

An ELDC spokesman said: “We need to make the structure safe, and to do so the A1111 will be closed today in this area.

“Lincolnshire County Council and Lincolnshire Police have put a diversion in place.

If you witnessed the collision, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 432 of November 5.