River volunteers clean up in Horncastle

There’s no end to the surprises often discovered in clean ups of the area’s rivers.

In Horncastle, for example, members of the town’s ‘RiverCare’ Group staged their own clean up last Saturday.

Canoeists in action EMN-181128-121241001

The dozen members who took part spent the morning cleaning up stretches of the River Bain and the River Waring around Horncastle.

A spokesman said: “Although the rivers looked relatively litter free (apart from a few areas) the team, greatly assisted by two members in a canoe, managed to remove 10 litter bags of rubbish and one deflated football.

“This time there were no bicycles, shopping trolleys or road cones although a few similar items had been pulled out by individual members during the summer months.

“Hopefully the rivers will remain litter free in the future...the group will see what they find next time.”

The river after the clean up. EMN-181128-121252001

There is, of course, a serious side to the problem of rubbish in the town rivers with both the Bain and the Waring a haven for wildlife.

RiverCare is a national organisation under the wing of Keep Britain Tidy and is sponsored by Anglian Water.

To find out more, visit www.rivercare.org.uk

Regular clean-ups are held in the Horncastle area.

To find out more about the group, search for Horncastle RiverCare on www.facebook.com