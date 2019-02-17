Rilmac on the ‘spot’ to raise funds for LEAP charity

Eagle eyed customers, suppliers and members of the public helped Rilmac raise £250 for the Lincoln-based young persons’ homelessness and employment charity LEAP.

During the run up to Christmas, one Rilmac van was singled out to be ‘Santa’s Van’ and was emblazoned with a Santa graphic.

Heidi Walton receives a donation from Rilmac Asbestos Director, Ryan Hubbard.

Customers, suppliers and the public were encouraged to keep an eye out for Santa’s Van, and when they spotted him, to let Rilmac know via social media. Every spot was another donation towards the important work of LEAP.

Heidi Walton, Chief Executive of LEAP, recently visited Rilmac’s headquarters in Lincoln to receive the donation and discuss the challenge with Rilmac’s Asbestos Services Operations Director, Ryan Hubbard.

Ryan said: “We were very pleased to be able to support LEAP, especially at this time of year.

“Hopefully through our ‘Spot The Rilmac Santa’ challenge we also were able to raise awareness of the charity, and the vital work they do all year around.”

Heidi added: “A big thank you to Ryan, the Rilmac Santa, and the whole Rilmac team.

“This is a fantastic and novel idea and we are delighted that Rilmac chose to support LEAP with it. I certainly kept my eyes peeled.”

The ‘Spot The Rilmac Santa’ campaign was one of three Christmas initiatives from the company, with the others being the ‘Save The Children Christmas Jumper Day’, and the loan of a 7.5 tonne lorry for the North Lincolnshire Firefighters Santa Charity Collection.