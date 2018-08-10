Richard’s route to recovery after health shocker

A fit and healthy man in his mid-50s, Richard Wright was walking one Saturday morning last December when he suffered what he thought was just a bout of indigestion.

As the day went on, the pain worsened – but it was not until the evening that he sought medical treatment and he was told he was having a heart attack.

Not overweight and a relatively healthy eater - although his work driving around the country with irregular hours meant there was no set pattern to his diet or sleep, - the diagnosis was a complete shock to him.

Richard, 58, from Donington on Bain, said: “I had always been very active but it just shows that it can get you at any time. I just kept thinking that it should not have happened to me.”

After five days in Hull Royal Infirmary, Richard returned home. His drive back to full fitness has included being part of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Programme, an eight-week exercise and education programme to support cardiac rehabilitation based at Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre every Thursday afternoon.

The programme is free to attend and referrals are accepted from members of the public and health professionals, as long as they meet the eligibility criteria.

The participants are supported by a team that includes nurses and exercise specialists and works alongside Magna Vitae, volunteers, pharmacists from United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, and colleagues from Step2Change and East Lindsey Heart Support Group.

Richard said: “It’s good to come along and check your progress and keep up to date with your targets and where you are. You also meet people who have been through the same thing and that can be helpful.”

•Visit www.lincolnshirecommunityhealthservices.nhs.uk/our-services/ specialist-services/cardiac-rehabilitation for details.