Rich helps inspire Horncastle students

Music students in Years 9 and 10 at Banovallum School in Horncastle enjoyed taking part in a song writing workshop last Wednesday.

It was led by the London based singer/songwriter Rich Cottell.

Students took part in a songwriting workshop with Rich Cottell. EMN-181119-115202001

Rich visited the school for the full day to pass on his skills and tips - and talk to students about the music industry.

Students worked in small groups to write a fully completed song , containing two verses, a pre-chorus and chorus.

They also had to complete the song - and then perform it by the end of the day.

It was a tough challenge but all the songs very quickly developed into completely unique pieces of work, with spectacular results.

Overall, it proved to be a fantastic day of learning for all the students involved.