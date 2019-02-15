Rhod Gilbert to return to Grimsby Auditorium

It has been a while, but multi-award-winning Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert is back with a brand new live show after a six-year break from stand up comedy.

Rhod’s brand new tour, ‘The Book Of John’, has recently had new dates added to his extensive UK tour - including a visit to Grimsby Auditorium on September 20.

Rhod Gilbert: The Book Of John

Tickets go on sale this morning (Friday) at 10am, so don’t miss out on your chance to witness Rhod’s long-awaited return to stand up.

A spokesman for the show said: “In a six-year break from stand-up, a lot has happened to Rhod. Almost all of it s**t”.

“And just when he thought he’d hit rock bottom, he met a bloke... called John.

“This show sees Rhod as funny as ever, but like never before. Raw, personal and brutally honest; no more lies, no more nonsense.”

In the intervening years, Rhod has been a hit on our television screens, featuring on shows such as Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience, Would I Lie to You?, Taskmaster, Qi, The Apprentice: You’re Fired, Live at The Apollo, and Have I Got News for You?.

Tickets for the Grimsby performance go on sale at 10am today - visit www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk or call 0300 300 0035 to book yours.

You can also pick them up from Grimsby Library, Cleethorpes Library, Immingham Library and Waltham Library.

Tickets cost £28.50 each, and the show is not suitable for those under the age of 16.

The show will feature two halves of 45 minutes each, with an interval in between. There is no support act.

Visit www.rhodgilbertcomedian.com for more information about the tour.