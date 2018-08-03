Revesby will have all the fun of the fair

Revesby Country Fair returns this Sunday, August 5, with an action packed day for all the family to enjoy.

The one-day show will feature a headline appearance from the stunt-performing Atkinson Action Horses: famous for their appearances on BBC One’s Poldark and Peaky Blinders.

There will be a full day of dog and equine events, ‘have-a-go’ outdoor activities for all ages and more than 200 stands featuring food, drink, crafts and produce from many local Lincolnshire businesses.

Some of the Lincolnshire’s finest vintage tractors and classic cars will be on display, while visitors can try their hand at archery, fishing, clay shooting, climbing and more.

The fair is one of Lincolnshire’s oldest, with a history stretching back almost 100 years.

This year’s event will once again be hosted in the parkland setting of the historic Revesby Park, former home of the botanist Sir Joseph Banks.

Gates open at 8.30am.

Tickets are available now for £10 per adult, with discounts for advanced and group bookings, from revesbycountryfair.co.uk.