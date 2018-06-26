Resurfacing works in Woodhall Spa scheduled for next month

Resurfacing works to replace worn out carriageway on the B1192 Tattershall Road and B1191 Witham Road in Woodhall Spa will start on Monday July 9.

The total programme of works is expected to last for 11 days, including the weekend, subject to reasonable weather.

The first set of works will take place on the B1192 Tattershall Road.

As part of this, a full 24-hour road closure will be in place starting at 7.30am on Monday July 9 for nine days/evenings (daytime works from July 9-13 and evening works July 14-16).

Access to properties will be maintained throughout the works. However, access may be limited depending on where work is taking place.

The second set of works will take place on the B1191 Witham Road starting on Tuesday July 17 for three evenings, from 7pm to 6am.

Witham Road will be opened to traffic outside of working hours and access to properties will be maintained throughout the works.

The diversion routes for both sets of works are as follows:

• B1192 Tattershall Road: B1191 to A158 Jubilee Way to A153 to Tumby Road to Wharfe Lane to Pauls Lane, and vice versa.

• B1191 Witham Road: B1191 to B1189 to High Street in Billinghay to A153 to C608 Wharfe Lane/Pauls Lane to B1192, and vice versa.

Mark Heaton, programme leader for surfacing and patching, said: “We’ll be in Woodhall Spa next month to reconstruct parts of Tattershall Road and Witham Road. This is because some of the road material is nearing the end of its serviceable life and needs to be replaced.

“People living and working in the area should be aware that ‘No Parking’ restrictions will be in place during each set of works.

“Therefore, we ask that alternative parking arrangements be made so that the project can be carried out as planned and without unnecessary delays.

“We intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption and ask for your continued patience while these improvements are being made.

“Once complete, not only will the road’s life be extended, but these improvements will also ensure increased safety and smoother journeys for all road users.”

Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks for more information about roadworks in our area.