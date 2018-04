Motorists have been warned to expect ‘minor delays’ as resurfacing work will be carried out in the West Ashby area next week.

School Lane in West Ashby is scheduled to be closed from Monday 23 to Friday 27 April for resurfacing.

Although the A153 is not closing, temporary traffic signals will be in use on the road during the works.

As a result, says the county council, there may be some very minor delays.