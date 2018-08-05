Restored church will be tower of strength!

It is one of the most iconic buildings in the area.

Yet, six years ago, St Margaret’s Church in the picture-postcard village of Thimbleby seemed doomed to certain closure and demolition.

The problem was the building was literally in danger of falling down.

However, those who had written off the landmark structure had reckoned without the fighting spirit of parishioners.

Since those ‘dark days, they have fought to restore the church - and raised the funds to rebuild the tower.

A weatherproof ‘coat‘ - which has covered the tower for the last few months - is about to be removed.

In the course of the next few weeks, invitations will go out to every household in the parish, asking people to be part of one of the most significant events in Thimbleby’s recent history - the saving and rebirth of St Margaret’s.

On Saturday, September 22, the Bishop of Grimsby, David Court, will join villagers to celebrate the completion and rededication of the church following major restoration of the tower, belfry, clock and spire. - and heating and lighting systems.

The celebrations will, in many ways, turn the clock back to a similar event that happened in 1879.

Then, villagers sat down to a feast washed down with copious amounts of ale in a local farmer’s barn - following the rebuilding of their ‘old’ church.

What the guests did not know was the architect’s specifications had left the building with serious shortcomings.

That meant that while neighbouring mud-and-stud cottages in the village had last ed two centuries, the new church tower would become dangerous in half as many years.

The September event will start at 6pm with a service followed by a hog roast in the ground of the Old Rectory, finishing with a ceildh featuring the popular group ‘Rake Up.’

The event is free. Priority will be given to Thimbleby residents and members of Friends of St Margeret’s. Anyone who wants to attend should contact John Parkin (01507 523208) or at infjohnprk@yahoo, co.uk.