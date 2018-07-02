Residents urged to check whether they’re entitled to Council Tax discounts

Approximately 21,500 households in our district are being urged to tell East Lindsey District Council if they are claiming Council Tax discounts they are not entitled to.

East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) gives a 25 per cent council tax discount to more than 21,500 households where there is only one adult resident at the property. In the last financial year, this totalled more than £6.4m.

ELDC will shortly be working with a third party to compare its Council Tax information with other databases. This will identify those cases where more than one adult is living at an address and a discount is still being claimed.

Portfolio Holder for Finance, Councillor Richard Fry, said: “We believe most Council Tax discounts are claimed honestly and legitimately but we know there are times where a household’s circumstances change and people forget to tell us their eligibility to a discount should end.

“However, it is a statutory requirement for Council Tax payers to tell us within twenty one days if they think they should no longer qualify for a discount.

“If you receive a discount you think you should not receive, this is your final chance to tell us, before we contact you.”

Coun Fry added: “We are obliged to amend any records we find to be incorrect, back to the date of the change.

“This means that householders do not benefit from withholding information from us and it makes the system fairer for everyone. It could mean some households will find they have a considerable amount of Council Tax arrears to pay.

“Whilst we are cracking down on the incorrect discounts granted, we are still keen to make sure that everyone gets the discounts they are entitled to. You should contact us if you think you should qualify for any discounts and exemptions.”

Council Tax payers can contact East Lindsey District Council’s Revenues service by ringing 01507 601111 and select Option 4, or email local.tax@e-lindsey.gov.uk. For more information about the available discounts and exemptions, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk.